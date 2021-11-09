M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

