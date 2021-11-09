M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,356 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,067,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. 906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,159. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $35.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.