M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,302 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up 2.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.04. 9,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,248. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

