M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 11,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,289. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

