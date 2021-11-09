M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $380,235.10 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.47. 12,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,190. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 194.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

