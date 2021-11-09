Luis Rojo Sells 1,100 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00.

Stepan stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.38. 80,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

