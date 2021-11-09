Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $45.92

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 45.92, but opened at 48.39. Lucid Group shares last traded at 42.90, with a volume of 741,026 shares.
Several analysts have commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is 25.52.
About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
