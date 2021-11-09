Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $45.92

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 45.92, but opened at 48.39. Lucid Group shares last traded at 42.90, with a volume of 741,026 shares.

Several analysts have commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is 25.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.