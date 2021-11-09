Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.32

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

