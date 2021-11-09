Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

