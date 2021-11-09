Livenodes (LNO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Livenodes Coin Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

