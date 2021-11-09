Linear Price Reaches $0.0772 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $309.00 million and approximately $95.99 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00226772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00096480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

