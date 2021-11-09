LikeCoin Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $47.82 million and $37,592.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,064,500,526 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,489,055 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

