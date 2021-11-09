Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.77% of Lam Research worth $712,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $609.07 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $404.46 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

