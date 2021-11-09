Kusama Price Tops $483.16 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $483.16 or 0.00713755 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and $148.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.20 or 0.99784291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.02 or 0.07024366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.