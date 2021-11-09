Kuende Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $603,135.44 and approximately $20.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

About Kuende

