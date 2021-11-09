Komodo Market Cap Achieves $133.46 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Komodo has a market cap of $133.46 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00254586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00104478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.00136478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,652,406 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

