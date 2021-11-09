Klever Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $143.34 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00078304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,514.60 or 1.00040084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.48 or 0.07044974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.