Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

