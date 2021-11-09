Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes $196,000 Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

LCNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

