Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th.

PPRUY stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 195,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

