KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. KE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BEKE opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. KE has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -1.34.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

