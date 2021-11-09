KB Financial Partners LLC Has $53,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $162,231,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $168.55. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

