KB Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KB Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edison International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.