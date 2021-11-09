KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,764 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

