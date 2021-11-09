Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Kaman stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.94 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

