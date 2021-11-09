Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Tops $0.0710 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $692,423.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00224683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00095990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.