Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. 39,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

