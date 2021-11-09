iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 126.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

