iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 201.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,144 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. 6,509,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97.

