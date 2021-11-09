Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

