Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,681,604. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $280.62 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

