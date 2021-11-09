Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Hits $9.96 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.78 or 0.00082859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and approximately $729.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.26 or 1.00052421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.98 or 0.06972063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,485,448 coins and its circulating supply is 175,472,524 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

