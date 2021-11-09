Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells 99,220 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10.

Upwork stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. 1,560,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $50,757,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

