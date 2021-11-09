Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 16,322 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20.

NYSE SSTK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. 240,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,847. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

