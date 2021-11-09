Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.78. 2,014,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $823.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.
About NeoPhotonics
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
