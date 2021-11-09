Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.78. 2,014,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $823.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

