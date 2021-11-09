Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Sells 129,261 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.78. 2,014,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,982. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

