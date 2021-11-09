Insider Selling: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells 52,661 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $321,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.