Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FANG traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.99. 2,342,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,921. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 128.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

