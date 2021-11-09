Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

ICHR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. Ichor has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ichor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

