Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,929,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $269,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

