HUNT Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.17 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $90.17 million and $11.21 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00051326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00226174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00096495 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

