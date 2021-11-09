Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Horizon Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock remained flat at $$20.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 199,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,592. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $887.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

