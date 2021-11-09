HM Payson & Co. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $145.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

