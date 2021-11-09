HM Payson & Co. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

