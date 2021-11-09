HM Payson & Co. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

LDOS stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

