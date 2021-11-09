HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. State Street Co. has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

