HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of STT stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. State Street Co. has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $100.69.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
