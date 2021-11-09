Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

HT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 1,029,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $442.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

