HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 79.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 31.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

