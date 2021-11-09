Head-To-Head Survey: INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) and Its Peers

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare INDUS Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.46% -2.95% INDUS Realty Trust Competitors -6.89% 14.43% 2.99%

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million -$11.06 million -27.09 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors $1.29 billion $17.78 million -27.05

INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for INDUS Realty Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors 305 958 1171 32 2.38

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $75.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.18%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.51%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 395.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust rivals beat INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

