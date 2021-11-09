Head-To-Head Analysis: Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) vs. IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allin alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allin and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Allin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allin and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 306.50 -$26.75 million ($3.00) -9.17

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,112.07% -128.18% -109.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Allin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.